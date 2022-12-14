Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.65

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00026089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $84.89 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00014215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00042971 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005606 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00238558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.67558472 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,838,562.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

