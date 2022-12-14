Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Short Interest Update

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 93,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

TARA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,636. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.04. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

