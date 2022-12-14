Provenance Blockchain Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.72 Billion (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Provenance Blockchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00508454 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $880.46 or 0.04856359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.89 or 0.30126121 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provenance Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provenance Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.