PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PHM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

NYSE PHM opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

