Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002248 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $103.77 million and $8.68 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.40314317 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $8,642,759.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

