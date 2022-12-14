Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $496,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $487.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,769. The stock has a market cap of $216.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

