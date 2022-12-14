Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after purchasing an additional 814,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 666,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWB stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,513. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.