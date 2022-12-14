Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 791128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.95.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

