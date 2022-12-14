Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $246.67 million and approximately $36.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00013248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.74 or 0.07347289 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00022444 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,452,546 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.