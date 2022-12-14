Quant (QNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33.05 Million

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for $122.54 or 0.00687350 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $33.05 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002006 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.51 or 0.05103470 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00509734 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.75 or 0.30201992 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
