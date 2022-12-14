Quant (QNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33.54 Million

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Quant token can currently be bought for $122.64 or 0.00693688 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $33.54 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.
Quant Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
