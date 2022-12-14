Quantum Trading Up 100% Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 100% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $112,039.75 and $181,415.58 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00014164 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005601 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00238504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,310.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.