Radius Global Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,947 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,066% compared to the typical volume of 1,796 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RADI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Global Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Up 2.1 %

About Radius Global Infrastructure

RADI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,074. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

