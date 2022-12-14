Raydium Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and $11.15 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,433,427 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

