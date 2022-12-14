Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in November

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,337. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.16.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $2,796,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.