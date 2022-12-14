Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.05

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 5266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $569.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,209,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 253,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,276,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,441 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Articles

