Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.05

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 5266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $569.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 3.40.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.
