Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy (TSE: TRP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/6/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$67.00 to C$64.00.

12/2/2022 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They now have a C$64.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$68.00 to C$62.00.

11/30/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$68.00.

11/30/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

11/30/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$65.00 to C$62.00.

11/30/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$64.00 to C$62.00.

11/11/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$65.00.

11/10/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

10/25/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$70.00 to C$63.00.

10/25/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$56.00.

10/25/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00.

10/24/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

10/20/2022 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$67.00.

10/19/2022 – TC Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$67.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock traded down C$0.67 on Wednesday, reaching C$57.92. 968,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.84. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$54.60 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$57.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at C$213,723.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,380 shares of company stock valued at $208,629.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

