Red Cat (RCAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 172.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.02. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

About Red Cat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. UBS Group AG raised its position in Red Cat by 195.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Red Cat by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

