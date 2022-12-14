Red Cat (RCAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 172.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%.
Red Cat Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.02. Red Cat has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Cat (RCAT)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.