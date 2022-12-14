ReddCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,349.94 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and $3,349.94 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00439508 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00034327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00020904 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001175 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

