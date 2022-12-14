RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.97. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 183,225 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

