Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Price Performance
Reed’s stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
Reed’s Company Profile
