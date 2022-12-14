Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.
Republic Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $54.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on RBCAA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Bancorp (RBCAA)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.