Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Republic Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Republic Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Republic Bancorp to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Republic Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $54.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $73.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBCAA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Read More

