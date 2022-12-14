Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,686,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 9,076,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,686.6 days.

Resona Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSNHF remained flat at $3.64 on Wednesday. Resona has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Get Resona alerts:

About Resona

(Get Rating)

See Also

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.