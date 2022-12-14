ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:RETO opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Get ReTo Eco-Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.