Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001420 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $85.58 million and $376,235.42 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

