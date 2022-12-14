Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Update

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 3,295,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,491. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 92.44%. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Further Reading

