RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Up 5.1%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.96 and last traded at $40.95. 44,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,855,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.