Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Short Interest Up 22.7% in November

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

