Rocket Pool ETH Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,385.43 or 0.07836171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $227.12 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,420.2430178 USD and is up 3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3,242,339.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

