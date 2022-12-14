Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.31. 39,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,542,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average of $146.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

