Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 530 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.2% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 525,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 136,785 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 294.1% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 65,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49,219 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 99,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Insider Activity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. 34,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041,937. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

