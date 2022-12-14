Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 1,687 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,995. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.22.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

