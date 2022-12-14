RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $17,726.98 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $17,726.98 or 0.99444215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $60.45 million and $46,711.29 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,826.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00423515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00833470 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00105452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00612275 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00253835 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,409.95737629 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 17,780.97497135 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $27,071.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.