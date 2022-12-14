Safe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $150.43 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $7.22 or 0.00040463 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $150.43 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00117834 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00220242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00054803 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.01748454 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

