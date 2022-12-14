Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Santos Trading Down 0.4 %

SSLZY stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. Santos has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

