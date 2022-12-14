Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 609,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

STSA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,572. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.08.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.