Scancell (LON:SCLP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.11

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.11 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 26.75 ($0.33). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 25.25 ($0.31), with a volume of 927,828 shares.

Scancell Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £195.65 million and a P/E ratio of -24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16.

About Scancell

Scancell Holdings plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines and antibody medicines to treat unmet needs in cancer and infectious diseases. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, an ImmunoBody cancer vaccine for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2/iSCIB2 vaccine, which is under evaluation for the treatment of patients with solid tumours, including non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1 that is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

