Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.