Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Rating) were down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $300.00 and last traded at $300.00. Approximately 36 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.88.
Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.
