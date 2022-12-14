Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.43 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Secret has traded 73.2% higher against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $27.43 million and $6,068.44 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00118327 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00221121 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00054848 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00040058 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00922936 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,565.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

