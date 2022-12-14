SelfKey (KEY) Price Down 0.4% This Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. SelfKey has a market cap of $18.75 million and $1.05 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

