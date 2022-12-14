Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ST opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 75,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.