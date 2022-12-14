Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Update

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 181,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNSE shares. Oppenheimer raised Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 196.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 163,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,100. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a current ratio of 13.95.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

