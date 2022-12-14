SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 400,000 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $6,324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,540.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 4,005,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,594. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.57.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

