Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 99.3% in November

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the November 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Investec raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 2,680 ($32.88) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,750 ($33.74) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,903.33.

Shares of STRNY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.4666 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.37%.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

