Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Update

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 15,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Shares of Sharecare stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $767.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.21. Sharecare has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharecare will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
