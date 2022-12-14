Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Update

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 15,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of Sharecare stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $767.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.21. Sharecare has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sharecare will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sharecare by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after buying an additional 11,504,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sharecare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sharecare by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,419 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sharecare by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,309,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sharecare by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.12.

About Sharecare

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

