Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Reduced by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Down 0.7 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 87,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.