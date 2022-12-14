Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Down 34.0% in November

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shineco stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Shineco at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SISI stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 2,320,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Shineco has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Shineco ( NASDAQ:SISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 728.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in the People's Republic of China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

