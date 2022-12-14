Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Shiseido had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

