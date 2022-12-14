Short Interest in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Declines By 79.0%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPA. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,464,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 216,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 173,684 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPA opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

